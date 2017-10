Social: BWW Readers Share Their #BroadwayHalloween Costumes

Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! We asked our readers to send in their Broadway-inspired Halloween costumes - we got everything from a candelabra to an Arden/Rubenstein duo a la War Paint!

What did you get dressed up as for Halloween? Tweet us your Broadway-themed costumes to @BroadwayWorld with #BroadwayHalloween! We'll keep sharing our favorites on Twitter!

miracle of miracles! #broadwayhalloween pic.twitter.com/oXVcLTxTlX — josh m (@imtooclassy4u) October 30, 2017

@BroadwayWorld All he sees is sky for forever. #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/7i7bAGs4Qo Laura Coward (@GreenayesLC) October 30, 2017

fred and debbie from @Groundhogdaybwy, with the actual prop ring from the show #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/nRUtXhj7Jz cori ???? (@philanderring) October 30, 2017

#BroadwayHalloween #tommygnosis & yitzak pic.twitter.com/HSQOP7rmI6 Grace Aki (@gracekling) October 30, 2017

@kayleefabulous and I strutted down Easy Street as Miss Hannigan and Lily St. Regis! #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/UxMMwO8U0w Aidan Storm (@theaidanstorm) October 30, 2017

queen to queen with @theaidanstorm, repping our Arden blush, Rubinstein lipstick, and of course, @warpaintmusical! #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/fwhzgdeWqv ?kaylee? (@kayleefabulous) October 30, 2017

@BroadwayWorld #broadwayhalloween #norma #iambig pic.twitter.com/ootMTQNlim Kyle Rutkowski (@KyRutko) October 30, 2017

Me and @mooneyscatpies repping Cabaret for #BroadwayHalloween last night! pic.twitter.com/vQ8aKg9iUv lannibal hecter (@kelseygrammers) October 28, 2017

My dog is a huge fan of musicals AND wearing costumes! #RunsInTheFamily #BroadwayHalloween #MaryPoppins #LionKing pic.twitter.com/qjCrHl88Hl rocksteadyrose (@rocksteady_rose) October 26, 2017

#BroadwayHalloween yours truly as Lumiere from BEAUTY AND THE BEAST pic.twitter.com/sgZbqiVdXA JamesEdwardDauphin (@JamesEDauphin) October 25, 2017

#broadwayhalloween Anastasia! pic.twitter.com/ggmZoqXbn8 Princess Ally (@allyobrien) October 30, 2017



