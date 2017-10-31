Photo Coverage: HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Dresses Up for Bette Midler's Hulaween!

Broadway's current and future cast of Hello, Dolly! gathered last night at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween bash.The annual benefit supporting Midler's New York Restoration Project held at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday night.

Ms. Midler will play the final performance of her history-making run in Hello, Dolly! on Sunday, January 14, 2018. Six days later, on Saturday evening, January 20, two-time Tony Award winner Ms. Peters takes on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi.

Midler's annual benefit is a night filled with celebrity sightings, good food, great music and donations to NYRP, which transforms space in underserved communities into parks and gardens which provide food, beauty, and a community place to relax. All funds raised from this costume auction also benefit NYRP.

Hello, Dolly! is playing on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Michael Kaplan, Brian Sawyer



David Evans Shaw and guest



David Evans Shaw, Bette Midler



Eric Schmidt, Bette Midler



Shelley Malkin, Bette Midler, Tony Malkin



Bette Midler and the cast of HELLO DOLLY



Brian Sawyer, Bette Midler, Michael Kaplan



David Barton, Susanne Bartsch



Susanne Bartsch



