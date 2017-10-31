Photo Coverage: HELLO, DOLLY! Cast Dresses Up for Bette Midler's Hulaween!

Oct. 31, 2017  

Broadway's current and future cast of Hello, Dolly! gathered last night at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween bash.The annual benefit supporting Midler's New York Restoration Project held at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday night.

Ms. Midler will play the final performance of her history-making run in Hello, Dolly! on Sunday, January 14, 2018. Six days later, on Saturday evening, January 20, two-time Tony Award winner Ms. Peters takes on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi.

Midler's annual benefit is a night filled with celebrity sightings, good food, great music and donations to NYRP, which transforms space in underserved communities into parks and gardens which provide food, beauty, and a community place to relax. All funds raised from this costume auction also benefit NYRP.

Hello, Dolly! is playing on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Victor Garber

Victor Garber

Mitchell Silver

Mitchell Silver

Deborah Marton

Deborah Marton

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters

Michael Feinstein

Michael Feinstein

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Molly Gordon, Ben Platt

Molly Gordon, Ben Platt

David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove

David Hyde Pierce, Brian Hargrove

Bette Midler

Bette Midler

Deborah Marton, Bette Midler, Sophie von Haselberg

Deborah Marton, Bette Midler, Sophie von Haselberg

Sophie von Haselberg, Bette Midler

Sophie von Haselberg, Bette Midler

Dita Von Teese, Bette Midler

Dita Von Teese, Bette Midler

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese, Douglas Little, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Carolyn Murphy

Dita Von Teese, Douglas Little, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Carolyn Murphy

Judy Gold, Elysa Halpern

Judy Gold, Elysa Halpern

Richard Riaz Yoder, Linda Mugleston, Kevin Ligon

Richard Riaz Yoder, Linda Mugleston, Kevin Ligon

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin

Jennifer Simard, Kate Baldwin

Jennifer Simard, Kate Baldwin

Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Michael Kors, Lance LePere

Michael Kors

Michael Kors

Will Butler, Sara Esty

Will Butler, Sara Esty

Melanie Moore, Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein, Gavin Creel

Melanie Moore, Taylor Trensch, Beanie Feldstein, Gavin Creel

Michael Kaplan, Brian Sawyer

David Evans Shaw and guest

Michael Kors, Bette Midler

Michael Kors, Bette Midler

David Evans Shaw, Bette Midler

Eric Schmidt, Bette Midler

Shelley Malkin, Bette Midler, Tony Malkin

Bette Midler and the cast of HELLO DOLLY

Brian Sawyer, Bette Midler, Michael Kaplan

Nicolette Donen, Bette Midler, Clifford Ross

Nicolette Donen, Bette Midler, Clifford Ross

David Barton, Susanne Bartsch

Susanne Bartsch

Skylar Astin, Anna Camp

Skylar Astin, Anna Camp


