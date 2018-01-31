BWW Morning Brief January 31st, 2018: Carolee Carmello Rehearses For HEY, LOOK ME OVER! and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Acclaimed Broadway Filmmaker Rick McKay Dies

by BWW News Desk - January 30, 2018

BroadwayWorld is sad to share the news today that legendary filmmaker Rick McKay has passed away earlier this week. A longtime friend of the web site, and constant presence in the theatre world, McKay has long been at work on two sequels to his 2004 hit film, Broadway: The Golden Age.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Canadian Company of COME FROM AWAY

by BroadwayWorld TV - January 30, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new Canadian company of COME FROM AWAY in action! The Canadian company is currently playing a strictly, completely sold out limited four-week engagement through February 3, 2018 in Winnipeg at the John Hirsch Mainstage - Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.. (more...)

3) GLEE Star Mark Salling Found Dead After Apparent Suicide

by TV News Desk - January 30, 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Salling, perhaps best known as football player Noah 'Puck' Puckerman on FOX's musical dramedy GLEE, has died. He was 35 years old.. (more...)

4) High School Production of HUNCHBACK Cancelled Following Outcry Over Casting Diversity

by BWW News Desk - January 30, 2018

The Ithaca High School production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME has been cancelled following an outcry over the lack of diversity in casting.. (more...)

5) FOLLIES Will Return To The National Theatre; Cast Recording To Be Released

by BWW News Desk - January 30, 2018

The Stage reports that The National Theatre's production of FOLLIES will be revived next year, per director Dominic Cooke.. (more...)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to the legend Carol Channing, who turns 97 today!

Photo Credit: Bill Dow

Born in Seattle, Washington, Channing's first job on stage in New York was in No for an Answer at age 19. She received her first Theatre World Award for her performance in Lend An Ear. She was spotted in that production by author Anita Loos and cast in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes as Lorelei Lee, a role that gained her wide recognition with what became her signature song, "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

Channing would cement her star as the definitive Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She appeared in a number of films, including The First Traveling Sales Lady, Skidoo and Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and won a Golden Globe Award.

She continued for many years to star on stage, in films and television. She appeared in several revivals of Hello, Dolly!, ultimately playing the title role more than 5,000 times. She also lent her signature voice to animated films including Shinbone Alley, Happily Ever After and Thumbelina. She also supplied voices for the animated TV programs Where's Waldo?, The Addams Family and The Magic School Bus.

In the new millennium, she published a 2002 autobiography, Just Lucky I Guess and later performed in the one-woman show, The First Eighty Years are the Hardest. In January 2012, Tony winning director and producer, Dori Berinstein, released the critically acclaimed and award winning documentary entitled Carol Channing: Larger Than Life, highlighting Channing's career, now celebrating its 75th year.

Channing is a longtime advocate for arts education and has been honored by the California state legislature for her work to engage the public about the importance of the arts in education.

