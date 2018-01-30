FOLLIES Will Return To The National Theatre; Cast Recording To Be Released

The Stage reports that The National Theatre's production of FOLLIES will be revived next year, per director Dominic Cooke.

The production also recorded a cast recording following their final performance, which is set to be released later this year.

"It will come back to the National, and hopefully beyond the National, but we haven't got any concrete plans. We haven't got any dates yet but it will probably be this time next year," told director Domonic Cooke to The Stage.

Read the full article in The Stage here!

1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weissman Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

The show includes such classic songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here and Losing My Mind.

The original production of Follies premiered on Broadway in 1971, where it was nominated for eleven Tony Awards, and won seven. The show premiered in London in 1987, and has been revived around the world many times to great acclaim. The 2017 staging was the first time the musical has been performed at the National Theatre.





Related Articles