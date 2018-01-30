High School Production of HUNCHBACK Cancelled Following Outcry Over Casting Diversity

The Ithaca High School production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME has been cancelled following an outcry over the lack of diversity in casting.

The Ithaca Journal reports that students complained when a white actress was cast in the role of Esmerelda, a part intended to be portrayed as a Romani person living in 15th century Paris.

The report also notes a number of students quit the production in protest.

Following the complaints, the school district decided to cancel the production. Yesterday, the district announced a "collaborative project" would replace the show, but no details have yet been released as to what that may be.

Per the Ithaca City School District website, the musical was initially scheduled for April 13-15.

The original letter which sparked the outrage was published in Tompkins Weekly.

"Before we speak further, we want to stress that the talented young woman who was cast in this role is a stellar actor, singer, and dancer. She has worked hard to hone her craft and the IHS stage, or any stage, would be lucky to have her. Our concern is not with her, but with the fact that in terms of demographics, she is the wrong choice for this role.

Esmerelda is accurately depicted in the Disney musical, and is written for, a young woman of color. Esmerelda is a Roma, part of an oppressed class of people. It is her oppression, and that of her people, which allows her to better understand the perspective of the Hunchback and to ultimately advocate for him. She sings a song in which she calls to the heavens, asking God to save her people. "God Save My People, hungry at birth, show them the Mercy, they don't find on Earth." She cries out for justice. In the movie, she raises her fist in the air and yells "Justice!" and explains that the Hunchback is being oppressed, just like her people.

The young woman who was cast in this role has hazel eyes, blonde hair, and is the epitome of whiteness. This is an unfair position to put her in. At best, this is cultural appropriation. At worst, it is whitewashing, a racist casting practice which has its roots in minstrelsy. It also reinforces the damaging narrative that only white power structures can save oppressed people, rather than people of color having the fortitude to do so themselves. It is in line with countless movies which portray white people coming into brown and black communities and saving them. We know from our history that it is people of color who have been at the forefront of social justice movements. This white centered narrative is inaccurate, damaging, and should never be reinforced on the stage of our beloved high school."

Per the Ithaca Journal, the school district plans to meet today to discuss next steps.

Read the full letter here.

Read the full Ithaca Journal report here.





