Hal Prince and HAMILTON's Jeffrey Seller Will Talk Storytelling, Directing and Producing Broadway Hits on New Sirius XM Series

SiriusXM announced today a new limited-run series, The Hal Prince Talks, featuring conversations with Tony Award winners Harold (Hal) Prince and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller. This 3-part series launches today, January 30, at Noon ET.

The winner of 21 Tony Awards, Prince sits down for a relaxed conversation with Seller to discuss the art of storytelling, directing and producing Broadway hits, and what he thinks of theater audiences of today. The Hal Prince Talks pairs two of Broadway's biggest leaders-from decades past to present day-for insightful chats about the world of musical theater.

The first installment of The Hal Prince Talks will air on January 30-coinciding with Prince's 90th birthday- on SiriusXM Stars (channel 109) at Noon ET and On Broadway (channel 72) at 6 PM ET. The second program will air on Thursday, February 1 on the Stars channel at Noon ET and on the On Broadway channel at 6 PM ET. Part three will air on Saturday, February 3 at Noon ET on Stars and at 6 PM ET On Broadway.

"The history of the modern musical is the history of Harold Prince," said Jeffrey Seller. "Sitting down with him to talk extensively about his career is like taking the ultimate master's class in musical theater. I look forward to sharing our conversations with the SiriusXM audience."

"It is not often when an icon from Broadway can sit down with a star of the new generation," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "The result is a compelling, intimate, insider conversation between two Broadway superstars whose range of work spans from Cabaret to Hamilton. The exclusive series covers everything from the challenges that live theater faces, to their love for Broadway and musical theater."

The Hal Prince Talks is the latest long form, in-depth interview special to be added to SiriusXM's Stars channel. The Stars channel programming line-up includes The Jenny McCarthy Show, Conversations with Maria Menounos and The Jill Kargman Show.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels-including Stars and On Broadway-at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

