Wake Up With BWW 12/21: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Closes, A STRANGE LOOP Headed For Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The cast of The Music Man

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the first production photo from The Music Man, featuring Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and the full cast in action!

A Strange Loop is officially headed for Broadway! The production will open at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in Spring 2022.

It was also announced yesterday that Jagged Little Pill has officially closed. The musical had suspended performances due to COVID-19, and announced yesterday that it will not be reopening.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Photo: First Look at Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, and the Cast of THE MUSIC MAN in Action

by Stephi Wild

Tonight is the first preview performance of The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, alongside two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

by Stephi Wild

The Music Man officially began previews last night on Broadway! Meet the cast bringing the iconic musical back to the stage!. (more...)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Not Reopen Following Covid Suspension

by A.A. Cristi

The Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL, inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, will not reopen from its recent suspension of performances due to positive COVID-19 cases detected within the company. All tickets for canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.. (more...)

Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME at Shakespeare Theatre Company; What Do the Critics Think?

by Review Roundups

In this highly anticipated world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical, beloved classic fairytale princesses gather for their fortnightly book club, longing for a new story. Read all of the reviews so far here!. (more...)

WEST SIDE STORY Sequel, MARIA, in the Works From Long Wharf Theatre

by Stephi Wild

West Side Story is gaining new life after the Steven Spielberg film was released earlier this month. Have you ever wondered what happens to Maria, after the curtain closes? A new musical in development from Long Wharf Theatre will be exploring just that.. (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP Will Open on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in Spring 2022

by Nicole Rosky

A STRANGE LOOP, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons, will open at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th St) in Spring 2022.. (more...)

Cancelled Performances

SIX on Broadway Canceled Due to Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections

by A.A. Cristi

SIX, the acclaimed new Broadway musical, canceled its performance yesterday evening, Monday, December 20, 2021, due to breakthrough Covid-19 infections in the company.. (more...)

HADESTOWN Cancels Performances Through December 26

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown, will cancel performances this week. The musical is set to resume on December 28.. (more...)

American Rep Cancels All Performances Of Idina Menzel-Led WILD & Additional Programming

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has learned A.R.T. has canceled all performances of WILD: A Musical Becoming following breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Out of an abundance of caution and in recognition of shifting disease dynamics, December programming at OBERON, the final events to have been presented at the 2 Arrow Street space, have also been cancelled.. (more...)

HAMILTON Cancels This Week's Performances Due to Covid-19 Cases

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's performances of Hamilton on Broadway have been cancelled due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!