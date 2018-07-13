BWW Live Will Chat with PHANTOM Star Jay Armstrong-Johnson Next Wednesday!

On Wednesday, July 18, (6:00pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with Broadway's newest Raoul, Jay Armstrong-Johnson! Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskJayBWW.

Tune in on Wednesday at 6:00pm to watch live!

Jay Armstrong Johnson has appeared in the original Broadway casts of Hair (revival, in his Broadway debut), Catch Me If You Can, Hands on a Hardbody and On the Town, as well as in the national tour of A Chorus Line. Off-Broadway, he most recently appeared in the world premiere of Terence McNally's Fire and Air, as well as Wild Animals You Should Know, Working (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble) and The Mad Ones.

Other New York City appearances include the title role in Harold Prince's recent production of Candide (New York City Opera), co-starring alongside Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald in Sweeney Todd with the New York Philharmonic (Avery Fisher Hall, filmed for PBS), The Most Happy Fella (City CenterEncores!) and starring opposite Kelli O'Hara in Babes in Toyland (Carnegie Hall). On TV, he played 'Will Olsen' in the hit ABC drama "Quantico." His solo show Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below is available on BroadwayRecords.com and iTunes. He is a native of Fort Worth, TX.

