BWW Invite: Get Up Close with AMERICAN SON Star Jeremy Jordan Next Week!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Thursday, November 15 (2:00pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with star of American Son, Jeremy Jordan, moderated by Broadway World's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"



Click here to RSVP. This event is free and open to non-members.

Jeremy Jordan makes his return to Broadway after spending the past six years in television and film. He most recently starred as Winn Schott in the hit series Supergirl, and is the voice of Varian in Disney Channel's animated series Tangled. Broadway: Newsies (Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Rock of Ages. Other TV/film: Jimmy in Smash, The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, The Flash, Law & Order: SVU. Jeremy also starred in the filmed version of Disney's Newsies.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

