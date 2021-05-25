BWW Interview: Charity Angel Dawson Talks Taking on Aretha Franklin Role in THE BLUES BROTHERS at Radial Park

Radial Park has brought us The Phantom of the Opera, Purple Rain, Selena and more through their "Broadway at the Drive-In" series, and now they're back with a live, 'cinemersive' production of The Blues Brothers, opening Thursday, May 27 at 8:00 PM!

Experience this cult-classic from the comfort of your vehicle or socially distanced picnic tables, and get ready to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, film/live performance event.

The Blues Brothers, is directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, and stars Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Radial Park's Purple Rain, Kinky Boots) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as "Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray, along with Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

The Blues Brothers is set to run every Friday and Saturday evening through Saturday, June 26. Tickets are available at radialpark.com.

We spoke with Charity Angel Dawson about taking on the role made famous by Aretha Franklin, what she is most excited for the audience to see, and more!

What was your first experience with The Blues Brothers? Was it something you grew up with, or was it a newer thing for you?

It's pretty much a newer thing! I remember seeing it on TV, playing in the background when I was growing up, but I never really sat and watched the movie until I was cast in this!

Tell me about your role and what we can expect to hear you sing!

I am blessed to be playing the role that Aretha Franklin did in the movie, and I get to sing 'Think'. I get to sing in some of the ensemble numbers as well, but 'Think' is my big number that I get to do!

And how does it feel to step into Aretha's shoes? What's cooler than getting to play a part that she did?

Oh my goodness, it is absolutely insane! Because her voice is from heaven above, she's an absolute genius. And so, getting to listen to it over and over again, I can't help but have more and more and more appreciation for her, which, I already adore her! I didn't think I could love her anymore, but listening to this music over and over is mind-boggling. So, I just want to do it justice.

What's it been like working with this cast? The cast is incredible.

It has been absolutely amazing. Everyone is just so bright, and excited to be here, and excited to be working. We're outside, enjoying the sun, doing a little dancing, and it's really great to come together and be able to perform in this way, with a live band. It's such a cool concept that they have here, doing the movies with the performances, it's really awesome. And everybody has been so great.

How does it feel for you to be able to return to live performance in a way that's not just creative, but is also in a format that was developed specifically during COVID times to be safe?

It feels magnificent. I love this concept! I keep telling them this is such a brilliant thing, and it can be done all over the country, you know what I mean? It's really smart. And it feels great to be performing again. I've done a few things here and there that were streamed, but to be in front of an audience, whether they're at a picnic table or in their car... I was able to come to the opening of Purple Rain and I loved it. I just fell in love with this whole concept, and when they asked me to be a part of this it was a no-brainer.

What are you most looking forward to with performing in The Blues Brothers?

This music is absolutely amazing. And when I watched the movie I realized The Blues Brothers, there's a lot of music for them, but they're pretty much going around collecting their people, and then allowing, and highlighting, and featuring all of these amazing artists, Ray Charles, and Aretha Franklin, Cab Calloway, it's so awesome for all of these icons and these legends to have come together in that movie. And so, it's really great to witness those songs come to life in this production of it.

Is there a moment in the show you're most looking forward to the audience getting to see?

I mean, the whole thing, this band is kickin', okay! They are rocking this music, the vocals, the Blues Sistas are just letting the people have it! The people who live around here, they are getting a full show every day because people are going for it! I love the gospel number 'The Old Landmark'. In the movie it's one of the silliest scenes, they're jumping on trampolines and all kind of stuff. I love anything where you can get the audience involved, like 'Shake a Tail Feather', where the audience will get to get up and dance along.

Do you have anything you would love to share with audience members who are planning to come?

I would just say bring your dancing shoes and get ready to have a good old time listening to classic songs that we all know and love! Get ready to have a good time, get your snacks, get a group together! It's a beautiful view on the water, it's such an immersive experience, its nostalgic with the drive-in... get your dancing shoes and get ready to have some fun.