BWW Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Gives a Behind-The-Scenes Look Into RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Few things have fed our appetite for theatre during the pandemic like Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has. Born entirely from creative minds on TikTok, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical stemmed from a fun social media trend, to a viral sensation, to a full-fledged virtual musical event, the first of its kind.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is streaming on Friday, January 1st at 7pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund (and will be available for 72 hours on-demand, with tickets starting at $5) and stars a cast of Broadway luminaries including Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Ego), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert (Emile), Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

We spoke with Andrew Barth Feldman about the rehearsal process for the event, preparing for the role of Linguini, what he is most excited for audiences to see and much more!

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical has been adapted for this virtual benefit event by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, choreographed by Ellenore Scott, directed by Lucy Moss, and features music from Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce), and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse).

When did you first catch on to the Ratatouille musical trend happening on TikTok and what were your first thoughts about it?

I'm not really on TikTok, but I was definitely aware of it after Dan [Mertzlufft] released his arrangement; word travels fast with theatre kids. I thought it was hilarious and also weirdly beautifully orchestrated.

After you recorded Nathan Fosbinder's song as Linguini for TikTok, did you ever imagine that you would actually get the chance to play the role? What were your thoughts after getting such incredible feedback from people on TikTok?

I thought my performing Nathan's song would be the last that I personally would ever hear of the Ratatouille trend. I was so pleased with the positive feedback, and I truly thought it was over! I had no idea what it would become.

What were your first thoughts when you learned of who else would be starring in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical with you?

I completely lost my mind. We've all dreamed of Tituss Burgess living in our hats. These are true heroes of mine that I get to share the stage with; it's beyond words.

What has the rehearsal process been like? Has everything been conducted virtually? How has everyone gone about learning their roles and the music?

I think we've all had super different experiences, and Lucy Moss has been so extraordinarily wonderful and helpful in walking us through what this will be. I have no idea what this is going to look like, but I'm not worried in the slightest because it's so clear that she knows exactly what this is going to look like.

What has been your favorite part about the whole process?

Watching people's dreams come true and getting to be a part of that is my very favorite thing in the world. That somebody has a Tony winner, or the frontman of Queen, or any of these stars singing their silly TikTok song they wrote is beyond comprehension and is so special.

Do you have a favorite character from the film?

I'm really attached to the Health Inspector at the end. He was a casualty in the Rat Chef War, and we will remember him.

What are you most excited for people to see?

I think people are going to see what a fun time we had making this and it's going to be completely infectious. I've been buzzing ever since I taped it.

Do you think the creation of a musical on TikTok will change the way people write musicals in the future?

I think this absolutely lowers the barrier of entry to Broadway and democratizes the things that we do and do not want to see. As more people like those at Seaview come up in the industry, we're going to see more and more stories told by people who we're hearing of for the very first time, and that's what theatre exists for in the first place.

