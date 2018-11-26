BWW Flashback: West End-Bound Katharine McPhee Gets Ready to Join WAITRESS on Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Katharine McPhee will make her West End debut starring as Jenna in the UK premiere of Waitress, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year. The Tony Award-nominated musical will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall In Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017.

As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.

Before her big West End debut, we're flashing back to March, when McPhee was getting ready to join the Broadway cast!

