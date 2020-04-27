BWW Flashback: Watch Shoshana Bean and Ariana Grande Sing Jason Robert Brown!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tonight (8pm), SubCulture will present Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually! This special concert will be free to watch, but will encourage viewers to donate money to assist the SubCulture staff and musicians during this unprecedented time. Tonight's event will feature performances by Brown's longtime band, along with special guests Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. Bean, the foremost interpreter of Brown's work, returns to the Residency for the fifth time, while Grande, who made her Broadway debut in Brown's 2008 musical 13, makes her first Residency appearance. Tune in at 8pm to watch live!

Launched in August 2014, this concert marks the 58th in SubCulture's critically acclaimed collaboration with Mr. Brown. Each concert incorporates an eclectic mix of material featuring music from throughout Mr. Brown's career, along with new works in development. The series has also been host to an array of special guests, including Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady, Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, Raul Esparza, and more.

As we countdown to tonight's concert, watch as both ladies sing JRB in past performances!





