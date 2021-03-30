BWW Flashback: Watch Highlights from TOMORROW MORNING Around the World!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, West End and Broadway stars, Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo are set to star in the film adaptation of Laurence Mark Wythe's musical Tomorrow Morning. Also cast in the film are Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous), comedian Omid Djalili, and radio personality Fleur East.

The film will be the directorial debut of Nick Winston and will feature new songs from Wythe. The film will shoot on location in London in May and June 2021.

Tomorrow Morning is a musical about the coupling and uncoupling of relationships. The clock ticks by as two couples prepare themselves for the monumental day ahead. When morning comes, twenty-somethings John and Kat will marry and embark upon a new life, while older couple Jack and Catherine will sign their divorce papers. Trouble is, is anyone really sure they are doing the right thing?

Tomorrow Morning has received previous productions in both London and Chicago and in 2009, won Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical, in addition to a 2011 off-Broadway production at York Theatre. Check out highlights from productions around the world below!

Tomorrow Morning in Tokyo (2012):

Tomorrow Morning in Seoul (2013):