Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo to Star in Movie Musical TOMORROW MORNING

The Daily Mail is reporting that West End and Broadway stars, Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo are set to star in the film adaptation of Laurence Mark Wythe's musical Tomorrow Morning.

Also cast in the film are Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous), comedian Omid Djalili, and radio personality Fleur East.

The film will be the directorial debut of Nick Winston and will feature new songs from Wythe. The film will shoot on location in London in May and June 2021.

Tomorrow Morning is a musical about the coupling and uncoupling of relationships. The clock ticks by as two couples prepare themselves for the monumental day ahead. When morning comes, twenty-somethings John and Kat will marry and embark upon a new life, while older couple Jack and Catherine will sign their divorce papers. Trouble is, is anyone really sure they are doing the right thing?

Tomorrow Morning has received previous productions in both London and Chicago and in 2009, won Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Musical, in addition to a 2011 off-Broadway production at York Theatre.

Barks was last seen on in the adaptation of the classic comedy, Pretty Woman. She garnered rave reviews and acclaim for her performance as Éponine in Universal's film adaptation of Les Misérables.

She received the Breakout Award at Glamour Magazine's Women of the Year Awards, Best Female Newcomer by the Empire Awards, the Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Film Festival, and was nominated for Young British Performer of the Year by the London Critics Circle.

In 2008, Barks competed in the UK television program "I'd Do Anything" in which she was one of the finalists in a search for a new, unknown lead to play Nancy in a West End revival of Oliver!. Barks' career on the West End includes starring in The Donmar Warehouse's production of City of Angels, Honeymoon in Vegas, Oliver!, The Last Five Years and Les Misérables. Other theater credits include Velma in the Los Angeles Philharmonic's production of Chicago at The Hollywood Bowl, and her critically acclaimed performance of the title role in the world premiere of Amelie at Berkley Rep. Barks' film credits include The Christmas Candle, Bitter Harvest, The Revenger and Interlude in Prague.

Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer, Ramin Karimloo, is known as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre. Critically acclaimed for his portrayal of leading roles - Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on Broadway (2014 Tony Award nominee) and London's West End as well as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in London. He also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination. In addition, he played the role of Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London. Most recently, Ramin starred as Gleb in Anastasia on Broadway and Anatoly in Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Ramin released a major label debut album, Human Heart(2012), and three EPs, Within the Six Square Inch (2007), The Road to Find Out: East (2014) and The Road to Find Out: South (2016).