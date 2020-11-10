BWW Flashback: TWO BY TWO Opens On Broadway, Starring Danny Kaye

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Two by Two, which opened on Broadway on November 10, 1970:

The show features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Martin Charnin, a book by Peter Stone. The musical is based on the play The Flowering Peach by Clifford Odets. The Broadway production ran for 351 performances.

Richard Rodgers entered his seventh decade of writing for the theatre with this fresh retelling of the Biblical story of Noah. It seems that the building of the ark was only the first of Noah's many daunting challenges in a journey that wasn't always smooth sailing.

By turns inspirational and hilarious, we discover that being chosen by God for great things does not necessarily simplify the daily demands made of a father and husband. It's good fun from The Good Book and when the land has dried, man and beast alike are invited to go forth and prosper in a bright New World.

Photo Credit: Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Concord Company

