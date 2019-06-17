BWW Exclusive: Watch a Scene from Paul Gordon's NO ONE CALLED AHEAD

Apples and Oranges Studios, Judith Manocherian, and Streaming Musicals have just released their latest soundstage musical, No One Called Ahead, which is now available to stream through your favorite device. Filmed as a hybrid between film and stage, No One Called Ahead is available at NoOneCalledAhead.com.

No One Called Ahead follows Ben as he seeks a weekend getaway but gets more than he bargained for when he begins to receive a series of visits from several astonishing women from the great beyond. This darkly comic romance with a contemporary pop-rock score explores how life can change in an instant. For this artist, alone in the woods with his life on the line and his potential still undiscovered, the answer proves not what he expected.

Written by Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Emma, Daddy Long Legs), produced by Apples and Oranges Studios (An American in Paris, Memphis, HAIR, Emma), Judith Manocherian (The Prom, The Lifespan of a Fact, Once On This Island), and Streaming Musicals (Emma), No One Called Ahead features Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn, Follies), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Freaky Friday), Morgan Weed (The Greatest Showman, American Psycho), and Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast). Tim Kashani directed the film, with scenic design by Dara Wishingrad, costume design by Daryl A. Stone, lighting design by Benjamin Weill, sound design by Julian Evans, choreography by Michele Lynch, cinematography by Nate Hochstetler, and casting by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Below, watch as Pamela Winslow Kashani performs "We Don't Know Anything" from teh new musical.





