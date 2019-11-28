BWW Exclusive: 'Turkey Lurkey Time'- Thanksgiving Song or Christmas Song?

The stars settle the debate once and for all!

Nov. 28, 2019  

Thanksgiving is here and it's turkey lurkey time! Or is it?

In 1968, Promises, Promises, a musical based on the 1960 film The Apartment, premiered on Broadway. Featuring music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon, the show features enduring classics like "Say a Little Prayer," "A House Is Not a Home" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," but none left such a legacy (especially at this time of year) as "Turkey Lurkey Time." Featuring the unforgettable choreography of Michael Bennett, and danced originally by Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee and Julane Stites, the song has undoubtedly become a beloved classic of the musical theatre holiday cannon... but which holiday?

BroadwayWorld wants to settle the debate once and for all, so we checked in with some of Broadway's finest, including Tony Yazbeck, Sierra Boggess, Christopher Sieber, Norm Lewis, and many more to decide: "Turkey Lurkey Time": Thanksgiving song or Christmas song?

