BWW Exclusive: Relive the Journey of LES MISERABLES Live in Concert- In Cinemas December 8 & 11!
Coming to US cinemas nationwide on December 8 & 11 only, Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular sold-out staged concert version of the musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES is an absolute must-see! Don't miss your exclusive opportunity to experience this performance from the comfort of your local movie theater.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets today.
Leading an outstanding cast and orchestra of over 65 are Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier), who perform the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More, On My Own and many more. This sensational one night only cinematic live event is not to be missed.
Before the concert hits the big screen, relive the classic's journey from epic novel, to beloved musical, acclaimed film, and more!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of Broadway-Bound WEST SIDE STORY in Rehearsals!
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)