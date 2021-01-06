BWW Exclusive: Meet the Makers of RATATOUILLE: The TikTok Musical- Danny Bernstein

When Broadway is dark, all that it takes is one little rat and a team of up-and-coming theatre makers to save the day. Over the weekend, the Actors Fund revealed that, on its premiere night, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical generated more than $1 million in ticket sales, to benefit The Actors Fund.

Presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview, in association with TodayTix Presents and TikTok, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical streamed for 72 hours only over the weekend, featuring content created by members of TikTok's #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe.

Below, BroadwayWorld is catching up with one of the creators, Danny Bernstein, who wrote "Ego's Flashback" with Katie Johantgen.

The response to this project has been insane from the beginning- what has it been like taking it all in on your end?

I truthfully had disproportionately less involvement in this than the other writers. My friend Katie (@katiejoyofosho) texted me one night asking if I would make her a piano track for her Ratatouille song, and sent me a voice memo and some lyrics. I remember making a piano track in about 20 minutes, shortly after I'd played a drag show outside of Don't Tell Mama. Seeing the response to her video (and tagging my blank TikTok profile) is actually the reason I started making TikTok content. I figured "why not?"