BWW Exclusive: Listen to Marty Thomas & Marissa Rosen Sing from New Holiday Album

Broadway luminaries Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden) and Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls), will release a debut duet album "The Award Winning Holiday Album", out on December 5.

The album features an impressive lineup of guest artists including Broadway stars and recording artists. Spicing up this holiday project are Alysha Umphress (On the Town, American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Christina Bianco (The Ellen Show, Forbidden Broadway), Diana DeGarmo (Hairspray, Hair, American Idol), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Bridges of Madison County, Fiddler On The Roof), Melinda Doolittle (American Idol), and Rachel Potter (The Addams Family, Evita, The X factor).

Though this marks a debut album Marty and Marissa as a pair, they are widely known as Broadway best friends and have been performing together for close to ten years. They are often adding harmonies together, to prominent projects in the cabaret/concert world and in the recording studio. Last year they were heard on Jessica Vosk's debut album "Wild And Free" on Broadway Records. They met performing in the off-Broadway musical "The Big Gay Italian Wedding" and parlayed their natural report into a very successful nightclub act. "The Award-Winning Holiday album" pairs comedy with music, covering standard holiday classics like "(Everybody's Waitin' for) the Man with the Bag" and some modern gems like their unique take on Sia's "Puppies Are Forever". Marty and Marissa even took on a musical theater holiday tune from "ELF"', "There Is A Santa Claus".

Below, check out an exclusive first listen of "(Everybody's Waitin' For) the Man with the Bag":

