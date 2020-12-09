BWW Exclusive: Lana Gordon Reflects on Her Return to CHICAGO for NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY Special

Click Here for More Articles on One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

One Night Only is only one night away! Tomorrow, December 10, NBC is giving theatre lovers a new reason to celebrate with a two-hour special- One Night Only: The Best of Broadway. Hosted by Tony nominee and Mean Girls creator Tina Fey , the special is set to feature appearances by the casts of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Rent, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Mean Girls, as well as sneak peaks at Broadway shows coming in 2021. Lana Gordon will be strutting her stuff as Chicago's Velma Kelly and she's telling us all about what it was like returning to the role... and all that jazz.

Written by Lana Gordon

When I received the call to represent Chicago as Velma Kelly on NBC's "One Night Only" special I was overcome with extreme joy and pride. The thought that I was going to be performing with my cast family once again sent so many emotions through me. The overwhelming feelings of excitement, nervousness, anxiety and gratefulness flooded my soul. I was almost speechless because I, like all Broadway performers, have not been able to do what I love and have an extreme passion for, for such a long time.

Putting on Velma's dress, shoes, and becoming her once again made me feel golden and working our amazing Musical Director Rob Bowman and Dance Supervisor Gary Chryst was an absolute highlight. Of course, it was an honor to perform alongside my on-stage family: Arian, Aubree, Michael, Jessica, Gary, Rachel, and Lyman. We've all performed "All That Jazz" many times, but somehow this time felt different. It was like a new light was instantly turned on in all of us and we had a chance to once again show the world what Broadway means to us.

Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical. When people think of musicals and what show to see when visiting New York City, they think of Chicago. So, it's absolutely thrilling to bring back this show and this role, which I hold awfully close to my heart, to everyone watching from home. We actually filmed our performance for the special on the very day Chicago celebrated its 24th Anniversary!

Broadway fans are in for a real treat. They'll get to see some of their favorite shows all together in New York's Theatre District, for one special night in this one-of-a-kind event hosted by the great Tina Fey. The Broadway community is a close one and we will be back stronger than ever, ready to give audiences the performances of a lifetime!

I feel blessed for this opportunity and can't wait to see it for myself. I just want to make the fans and our producers proud of the work I have done. I put all of my heart and soul into it.

