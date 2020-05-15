BWW Exclusive: Join the Piano Party with the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up- Live Now!

Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.

This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Brandon James Gwinn and Dayna Grayber! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!

If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!

Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)

Brandon James Gwinn is a composer-lyricist and entertainer. His debut album Not Too Late debuted in 2018. He has written for many award-winning musical theatre and web content projects and also produced and performed on Trixie Mattel's Two Birds and One Stone (#1 on Billboard charts). MFA from NYU Proud member of ASPAC, NARAS Grammy Voter, & Dramatists Guild of America. @brandonjamesg www.brandonjamesgwinn.com. (Venmo: @brandonjamesg / paypal.me/BrandonJamesGwinn )

Dayna Grayber - National Tours: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; The Producers. Off-Broadway: The Little Match Girl (St. Luke's Theater), Perfect Wedding. Other NYC Credits: Lincoln Center, Gallery Players, The Snapple Theater, NYMF, M.M. from NYU. Dayna's been working at Marie's Crisis for 6 years as a singing "songstress". Love to the world. (Venmo: @Dayna-Grayber / paypal.me/daynagrayber)





