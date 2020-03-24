BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Overhead Stretch

While the entire world is in the process of shutting down, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

If you're working in your pajamas, it's probably safe to say that you're not moving that much before your day starts. Today Harold offers a simple overhead stretch to keep your shoulders and lats loose while working from home. Use this stretch as a way to move gently as you fill up your beverage of choice throughout the day!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





