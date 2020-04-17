BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Social Distance Walking!

While the entire world is in the process of shutting down, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you our simplest move yet - walking! (But socially distant walking, natch.) Most of us are moving way less in lockdown, and our bodies are feeling stiffer with all of the stillness. New Yorkers are used to walking a lot, and while we might not be at hour pre-COVID19 step count, remember that every step counts, even if that means walking 62 laps of your quarantine kitchen... or hallway... or a sanitary set of stairs! Try a little five-minute movement break every hour to get the blood flowing and keep yourself relaxed during the day.

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





Related Articles