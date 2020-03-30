BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- 1/2-Kneeling Position

While the entire world is in the process of shutting down, many people are trying to figure out what to do to maintain an exercise practice and be physically active while sheltering in place. Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of daily stretches and daily activity, called the #MobilityMinute.

If you're working from home, it's probably safe to assume that you're not moving that much throughout the day, right? If you're sitting a lot, working from a 1/2-Kneeling Position can help you resist letting those hip flexors and glutes get tight. Grab a towel, pillow, or yoga mat, and alternate knees as you see fit. Alternate 1/2 Kneeling and using your chair throughout the day to help mitigate the effects of sitting!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at Mark Fisher Fitness, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.





