Staying Fit While Staying In
BWW Exclusive: Best Moves for Strength and Fitness from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons

Focus on the exercises that let you get stronger!

Oct. 12, 2020  

BWW x MFF Health and Hotness Help with Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is back to help you make the most of your time practicing fitness!

Now that you're back in the gym, you might be thinking, "What the hell do I do here?" Focus on the exercises that let you get stronger!

Most of the time this means we're focusing on movement patterns that require as much muscular coordination as possible. These movement patterns include squats and hinges for the lower body, and pushing and pulling, both horizontally and vertically for the upper body.

The most important element of good exercise selection is that they allow you to follow the principle of progressive overload. As you get comfortable lifting one weight and your body adapts accordingly, you should be able to progress to incrementally more challenging work.

For more health and hotness help, head to markfisherfitness.com/online

Interested in Semi-Privates at MFF? Check out our 21-Day Challenge Trial Offer: https://markfisherfitness.com/21-day-challenge/

