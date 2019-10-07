BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Stephen Schwartz!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to Tony, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz about Judy Collins' 1967 album "Wildflowers." They also discuss Joni Mitchell, Laura Nyro, The Supremes, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," Motown, "Bye Bye Birdie," and Leonard Cohen. Stephen talks about the conception and creation of a number of his works, including "Wicked," "Godspell," "Pippin," "The Baker's Wife," "Working," "Rags," and "The Prince of Egypt." He tells stories about working with artists such as Howard Ashman, Charles Strouse, Steven Spielberg, and Whitney Houston, and talks about collaborating with Alan Menken, with whom he wrote the songs for the hit Disney films "Pocahontas," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and "Enchanted."

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

Season One will feature a plethora of award winning stars from the stage and screen - including Cesar Villavicencio (Pixie Aventura), Bridget Everett, Scott Wittman, Telly Leung, Michael Musto, Natalie Douglas, Kevin Adams, Carolee Carmello, Linda Eder, Russell King (Miss Richfield 1981), Jeffrey Roberson (Varla Jean Merman), Faith Prince, Santino Fontana, Laura Benanti, Michael R. Jackson and Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. You'll learn all about the favorite artists and albums that inspired them with a diverse list ranging from Judy Garland to Prince, Frank Sinatra to Patti LuPone, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, Tori Amos, Jesus Christ Superstar, Liza Minnelli and more along with behind the scenes stories and show business gossip. The podcast features a theme song written by Lance Horne.





