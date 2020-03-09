BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Nathan Lee Graham

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and singer Nathan Lee Graham about Lena Horne's 1981 live album "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music." They also discuss André De Shields, Billy Porter, "Mame," Robin de Jesús, "Showboat," Angela Lansbury, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Judy Garland, Jenifer Lewis, James Brown III, Hal Prince, Susan Stroman, and Eartha Kitt. Nathan talks about social activism through art and how performers like Lena and Eartha have influenced his career. Nathan has starred on Broadway in beloved shows such as "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" and Michael John LaChiusa's "The Wild Party." He's appeared in the hit films "Zoolander," "Sweet Home Alabama," and "Hitch," and on TV shows such as "The Comeback," "Absolutely Fabulous," and "Katy Keene."

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.





