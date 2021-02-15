BWW Exclusive: Allison Janney Respects Women Who Paved the Way in New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5

In a new, exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary "Still Working 9 to 5," original Broadway cast member Allison Janney talks about respecting the women who came before, who paved the way towards the equal rights conversations we have today.

Watch a clip from the interview below!

Janney played Violet Newstead, the character played in the 1980 film by Lily Tomlin, in the 2009 Broadway musical adaptation of the classic film. In the documentary, she will tell exclusive stories about her time onstage in that production - including one about what happened the day Marc Kudisch (the actor playing Mr. Hart) fell into the pit without a cushion underneath him.

When the highest-grossing comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin, exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. "Still Working 9 to 5" explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter.

"Still Working 9 to 5" examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release of the classic seminal comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman.

