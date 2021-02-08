BWW Exclusive: Dolly Parton Talks Equal Pay in New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5

In this brand new clip from the upcoming documentary "Still Working 9 to 5," Dolly Parton discusses the conditions under which she joined the cast of the 1980 classic film.

In the clip, she speaks about her initial conversation with Jane Fonda about taking on her iconic role of Doralee, her stipulations about writing the theme song, and the film's impact on the equal rights movement.

Watch the clip from the interview below!

When the highest-grossing comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin, exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. "Still Working 9 to 5" explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter.

"Still Working 9 to 5" examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release of the classic seminal comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman.

