BWW Exclusive: Allison Frasca Visits WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? on The Broadway Break(down)!

Article Pixel Apr. 8, 2020  

Broadway is on a break. But you don't have to wait until it reopens to get your fix!

Fortunately, actor/writer Allison Frasca (All Star the Musical, Wicked/Frozen) is here to break down the plots of every show on Broadway - at least as best as she remembers them. Filmed/produced/edited by Philip Romano, The Broadway Break(down) is here so you can stay up to date on every show on the Great White Way, no matter how quarantined you may be.

Today, she's continuing the series at the Booth Theatre to break down Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?!

