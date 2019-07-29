BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER!

You ready hunters? BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win tickets to the Off-Broadway production of Joe Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through August 4th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

* Blackout dates apply

From BE MORE CHILL writer and Tony® nominee Joe Iconis comes an electric musical comedy with an irresistible soulful, new score: BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER. Down-on-her-luck actress Annie has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. Suddenly this woman of a certain age is going from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America - and discovering her true badass identity along the way.

Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed run at Barrington Stage Company, a re-imagined, brand-new production of BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER is ready to take over New York City with a killer cast of singing, dancing, karate-chopping characters and a powerhouse band. Get ready, 'cause here she comes.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", Be More Chill, The Black Suits, Bloodsong of Love), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role.

Joining Golden in the cast are Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna and others; Jasmine Forsberg (Love In Hate Nation at Penn State) as Indigo and others; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug and others; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe and others; Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine and others; and Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen at Second Stage) and Ian Coulter-Buford (National Tour of After Midnight) as swings. Anne L. Nathan (Once, Sunday in the Park with George) will perform the title role at Saturday matinee performances.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. With a six-piece powerhouse band, the musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York Premiere, produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird), follows the musical's sold-out, critically acclaimed world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.

Rounding out the BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER creative team are Scenic Designer Michael Schweikardt (Rags at Goodspeed), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Assassins, Ragtime, Once on this Island), Costume Designer Sarafina Bush (Pass Over at LCT3), Projection and Video Designer Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo, Cats), Sound Designer Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love), Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill), Vocal Arranger Joel Waggoner (Presto Change-o Composer), Music Director Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Associate), Artistic Consultant Nehemiah Luckett (The TEAM's Primer for a Failed Superpower), Fight Consultant Eric William Morris (King Kong), and Associate Director/Choreographer Leonard Sullivan (The Book of Mormon). Production Management is by Tinc Productions, Stage Manager is E. Sara Barnes, General Manager is KGM Theatrical, with casting by Carrie Gardner CSA. Co-producing the show are Marji and Kevin Finkel, Maxwell Haddad, Winston Hatta, The Schorr Family, August Laksa/Benjamin Nissen, The Nice Kids, Dara Paige Bloomfield/Peri Ganbarg, Gray Lady Entertainment/Marandi Entertainment, Cliff Hopkins, Phil Iconis, Megan Minutillo/Jen Sandler, Mia Moravis, Platypus Productions, Michelle Riley.





