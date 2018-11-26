BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To PUFFS At New World Stages!

BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win two of tickets to PUFFS! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing (certain performance availability restrictions may apply)! The contest will run from November 26th until 11:59PM on December 2nd. Enter your chance to win TODAY!

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to Wizard School. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of The Puffs... who just happened to be there too. This is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is a Potter inspired comedy for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else's story. The play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three new heroes just trying to make it through magic school.

The full company currently features Lacy Allen, Michael Axelrod, Madeleine Bundy, Jessie Cannizzaro, Nick Carrillo, Broderick Clavery, Anna Dart, Kullan Edberg, Alex Haynes, Criena House, Reginald Keith Jackson, Jake Keefe, Sonia Mena, Andy Miller, Zac Moon, Keith Rubin, Stephen Stout, Leanne Velednitsky and Harry Waller. PUFFS has production and costume design by Madeleine Bundy, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Matt Cox and original music by Brian Hoes. Daniel Kuney/KGM Theatrical serves as general manager.

When PUFFS opened at the Elektra in 2016 after its original run at New York's Peoples Improv Theater, it immediately started gaining national media attention. The show was praised by Entertainment Weekly as "packed with knowing winks to its source material and a heart all its own" and by The Huffington Post for its "rip-roaring staging, wit and delightful theatrical craft." MTV News called it "equally laugh-out-loud funny and achingly tender." Hypable said "come prepared to laugh, but also to cry. The draw is Matt Cox's brilliant script and the cast's comedic chops." According to Nerdist, "As surprised as I was by how much I laughed at Puffs, I was all the more surprised at how it actually moved me."

http://www.puffstheplay.com

