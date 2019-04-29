BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To FROZEN on Broadway!

Get ready to head to Arendelle because BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win tickets to Disney's hit Broadway musical Frozen starring Caissie Levy and Patti Murin! The winner will receive two tickets to a performance of their choosing*. The contest will run now through May 5th, at 11:59 PM EST. Let the storm rage on, and enter for your chance to win TODAY!

* Blackout dates may apply.

FROZEN has joined Disney's hit Broadway musicals THE LION KING and ALADDIN on Broadway. It's an unforgettable theatrical experience with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances. FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy. Let yourself go to FROZEN on Broadway!

Photo by Saint ©Disney

Frozen is now playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. Having grossed more than any new Broadway musical since Hamilton and set four St. James Theatre house records in less than a year, Frozen has been seen by nearly 1M people since its Denver pre-Broadway engagement.

As the Broadway production celebrated its first smash year on March 22nd, Disney Theatrical Productions announced three international productions, joining the previously announced North American tour launching this fall: the show will premiere in Sydney, Australia at the Capitol Theatre in July 2020; in London, Frozen will reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in fall 2020; and a new production will be mounted in Hamburg, Germany in 2021.





