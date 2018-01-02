BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to ALADDIN at the Hollywood Pantages!

Jan. 2, 2018  

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new
production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle.

It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly What You Wish For!"

Win Tickets to Aladdin in LA! (Contest on Hive.co)

Related Articles

From This Author BWW Contests

BWW Contests

  • VIDEO: Tyne Daly Sings 'Pieces of Dreams' from New Musical CHASING MEM'RIES at the Geffen
  • BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to CTGLA's BRIGHT STAR!
  • BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to BEAUTIFUL on Broadway!
  • BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway!
  • BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets to WAITRESS on Broadway
  • BWW Contest: Enter to Win Two Tickets to COME FROM AWAY

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com