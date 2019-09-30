BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About University Of Texas at Arlington in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at University of Texas at Arlington's Department of Theatre Arts. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

The Department of Theatre Arts & Dance offers a B.A. in Theatre Arts, as well as a B.F.A. in Theatre Arts with sub-plans in Design and Technology, Musical Theatre, and Performance. Their mission is to provide a comprehensive undergraduate education through theory, practice, and research. The objective of the department is to provide an extensive and wide-ranging education in the theatrical and dance professions through applied and practical experiences acquired through performance and production opportunities. Undergraduate students in the Department of Theatre Arts explore the components which comprise the performance and production event. The research of new theories and their applications to the art, craft, and management of Theatre Arts and Dance is highly encouraged through one-on-one mentoring and supervision by specialized, professional faculty.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

B.F.A. Programs by audition at combined auditions (NTDA, TETA, TexasThespians and on-campus) and also by appointment on campus.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Show us you! Be your unique self!

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Located in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, many of our students work in area professional theatres before, during, and after graduation. Area professionals frequently visit for masterclasses. Our students participate in trips to NYC, Chicago, London and Paris for masterclasses, intensives, and auditions.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Audition and portfolio preparation, business of theatre curriculum, workshops, masterclasses, audition attendance, and networking.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Our faculty continues to train and work in the commercial arena learning and experiencing current trends, pedagogies, and practices. Our spaces and curriculum reflect those modernizations.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We are a Research 1 university located in the heart of a thriving, arts-filled metroplex!

Be sure to apply to University of Texas at Arlington's Department of Theatre Arts here: https://theatre.uta.edu





