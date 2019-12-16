BWW Camp Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Stagedoor Manor in 2020

With the new year quickly approaching, we're looking ahead to this coming summer and getting an in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious summer theatre camps! We're chatting with the camps' faculty to find out about everything from the day-to-day life of campers to the variety of activities they get to experience. Today we're looking at Stagedoor Manor and hearing all about its focus on letting all of its students shine and more. Find out all of their answers below!

Stagedoor Manor offers total theater immersion, plus all the fun of a great summer camp. It's the only performing arts program of its type in the world, with students from every state...and six continents! At Stagedoor Manor, performers of all levels - beginner and advanced - find expression and fulfillment on stage and in the classroom. You make the choices: Musical or Drama? Jazz or Tap? Or both! Campers learn from Directors, Choreographers, and Vocal Coaches who have been selected because of their years of experience motivating and guiding young performers.

What is the day-to-day life like for campers who attend?

Stagedoor Manor offers total immersion theater training for our students, including rehearsals for their show, specialty classes, and a lot of fun bonding with their bunk- and cast-mates.

What makes your camp experience unique from others offering similar programs?

Stagedoor Manor is the only camp of its kind in the world, offering the highest level of theater education. We host eight theaters, producing 42 full-scale productions each summer with tens of thousands of costumes. Our casts for dramas are typically 10-15 actors, with 25-30 usually in musicals, giving each student their moment to shine.

Is there an audition to attend? If so, what does it require?

We do not require an audition to attend, everyone is cast in a show.

What is the age range of the campers who attend?

Ages 10-18

How many campers attend each summer?

840 campers attend Stagedoor Manor each summer, with 280 campers each session and 160 staff members.

What skills do you teach campers while they're there?

Working as an ensemble member, each camper is cast in a show and is given their moment to shine. We offer more than 75 specialty classes each summer, including building a character, audition skills, and stage combat. Technical classes are also available.

What kinds of activities are students able to take part in, both theatre and non-theatre related?

Creative opportunities exist regularly to write, direct, and perform original works, including songwriting and short plays. We also host workshops featuring college admissions experts and stars of the stage and screen. Recreational cast vs. cast sports are a highlight each summer, and our swimming pool is the perfect spot to relax.

What do you hope that campers take away from their time at your camp?

Stagedoor Manor is a place where theater people can find their community. We provide a warm, welcoming home to all, but especially those who find joy in musicals, dramas, dance, and the theater in general. While we strive to provide opportunities for our students to push their skills further, our primary focus is to be a community of acceptance.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your camp?

Stagedoor Manor regularly workshops world premieres and original productions, working with the creative team to produce shows including Avenue Q, Rent, and Evil Dead. Stagedoor is also the recipient of The New York Theater Museum Award for Excellence in Theater Arts Education. Alumni include Natalie Portman, Robert Downey, Jr., Beanie Feldstein, Mandy Moore, Rachel Chavkin and Ansel Elgort.

Be sure to register for Stagedoor Manor here: http://www.stagedoormanor.com





Related Articles