BWW Blog: Romantic Songs from Musicals - A Playlist for Valentine's Day
I myself am a hopeless romantic, so for my BWW February post, it only seemed right to make a playlist of all my favorite happy and sad romantic songs from musicals. This is definitely not every single romantic song, as I have not listened to every musical ever made, but just a list of my personal favorites. There are also a few movie musical/Disney songs on here because they definitely deserve a spot.
When The Booth Goes Bright - Amelie
Stay - Amelie
Where Do We Go From Here - Amelie
I Got You Babe - The Cher Show
Seventeen - Heathers
I Love Betsy - Honeymoon in Vegas
So In Love - Kiss Me Kate
Always True to You in My Fashion - Kiss Me Kate
Bianca - Kiss Me Kate
Her Voice - The Little Mermaid
I Never Planned On You/Don't Come A-Knocking - Newsies
Something to Believe In - Newsies
All I Ask Of You - Phantom of the Opera
I See The Light - Tangled
Maria - West Side Story
Somewhere - West Side Story
In a Crowd of Thousands - Anastasia
Out of Your Head - A Bronx Tale
Embraceable You - Crazy For You
They Can't Take That Away From Me - Crazy For You
Naughty Baby - Crazy For You
If I Can't Love Her - Beauty and the Beast
Only Us - Dear Evan Hansen
If I Could Tell Her - Dear Evan Hansen
Did I Mention - Descendants
Hey Good-Lookin' - Dogfight
Come To a Party - Dogfight
First Date/Last Night - Dogfight
Rewrite the Stars - The Greatest Showman
Freddy My Love - Grease
Those Magic Changes - Grease
Hopelessly Devoted To You - Grease
Sandy - Grease
You're The One That I Want - Grease
All I've Ever Known - Hadestown
I Can Hear the Bells - Hairspray
It Takes Two - Hairspray
Without Love - Hairspray
Helpless - Hamilton
I Think I Kinda, You Know - HSMTMTS
All I Want - HSMTMTS
Just For A Moment - HSMTMTS
Stupid With Love - Mean Girls
Forever Yours - Once On This Island
Some Girls - Once On This Island
Light My Candle - Rent
Take Me or Leave Me - Rent
Ilona - She Loves Me
Falling for Ya - Teen Beach Movie
Bad Idea - Waitress
You Matter to Me - Waitress
I Love You Like A Table - Waitress
I Won't Say (I'm In Love) - Hercules
You Happened - The Prom
What You Mean To Me - Finding Neverland
Say It Somehow - Light in the Piazza
If I Loved You - Carousel
Some Enchanted Evening - South Pacific
The Next Ten Minutes - The Last Five Years
On The Street Where You Live - My Fair Lady
What Would I Do - Falsettos