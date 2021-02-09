BWW Blog: Romantic Songs from Musicals - A Playlist for Valentine's Day

I myself am a hopeless romantic, so for my BWW February post, it only seemed right to make a playlist of all my favorite happy and sad romantic songs from musicals. This is definitely not every single romantic song, as I have not listened to every musical ever made, but just a list of my personal favorites. There are also a few movie musical/Disney songs on here because they definitely deserve a spot.

When The Booth Goes Bright - Amelie

Stay - Amelie

Where Do We Go From Here - Amelie

I Got You Babe - The Cher Show

Seventeen - Heathers

I Love Betsy - Honeymoon in Vegas

So In Love - Kiss Me Kate

Always True to You in My Fashion - Kiss Me Kate

Bianca - Kiss Me Kate

Her Voice - The Little Mermaid

I Never Planned On You/Don't Come A-Knocking - Newsies

Something to Believe In - Newsies

All I Ask Of You - Phantom of the Opera

I See The Light - Tangled

Maria - West Side Story

Somewhere - West Side Story

In a Crowd of Thousands - Anastasia

Out of Your Head - A Bronx Tale

Embraceable You - Crazy For You

They Can't Take That Away From Me - Crazy For You

Naughty Baby - Crazy For You

If I Can't Love Her - Beauty and the Beast

Only Us - Dear Evan Hansen

If I Could Tell Her - Dear Evan Hansen

Did I Mention - Descendants

Hey Good-Lookin' - Dogfight

Come To a Party - Dogfight

First Date/Last Night - Dogfight

Rewrite the Stars - The Greatest Showman

Freddy My Love - Grease

Those Magic Changes - Grease

Hopelessly Devoted To You - Grease

Sandy - Grease

You're The One That I Want - Grease

All I've Ever Known - Hadestown

I Can Hear the Bells - Hairspray

It Takes Two - Hairspray

Without Love - Hairspray

Helpless - Hamilton

I Think I Kinda, You Know - HSMTMTS

All I Want - HSMTMTS

Just For A Moment - HSMTMTS

Stupid With Love - Mean Girls

Forever Yours - Once On This Island

Some Girls - Once On This Island

Light My Candle - Rent

Take Me or Leave Me - Rent

Ilona - She Loves Me

Falling for Ya - Teen Beach Movie

Bad Idea - Waitress

You Matter to Me - Waitress

I Love You Like A Table - Waitress

I Won't Say (I'm In Love) - Hercules

You Happened - The Prom

What You Mean To Me - Finding Neverland

Say It Somehow - Light in the Piazza

If I Loved You - Carousel

Some Enchanted Evening - South Pacific

The Next Ten Minutes - The Last Five Years

On The Street Where You Live - My Fair Lady

What Would I Do - Falsettos