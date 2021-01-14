BWW Blog: Famous Broadway Shows as Iconic Quotes from NBC's “The Office”

Click Here to Visit the College Center

The title of this article speaks for itself! Be sure to check out "The Office" bloopers, extras, and collections, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

*Spoilers ahead!*

WICKED

"You have no idea how high I can fly." - Michael Scott (Season 5, Episode 18, "Blood Drive")

WAITRESS

"There is no rush to get to the hospital. I'm fine. I'll get there. And if I don't get there, I don't get there." - Pam Beesley (Season 6, Episode 16, "The Delivery (Part 1)")

BEETLEJUICE

"If I were buying my coffin, I would get one with thicker walls so you couldn't hear the other dead people." - Dwight Schrute (Season 2, Episode 3, "Office Olympics")

HAMILTON

"Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way." - Michael Scott (Season 5, Episode 12, "The Duel")

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

"I am running away from my responsibilities. And it feels good." - Michael Scott (Season 4, Episode 4, "Money")

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

"And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." - Michael Scott (Season 5, Episode 14, "Stress Relief")

LEGALLY BLONDE

"I am about to do something very bold in this job that I've never done before: try." - Jim Halpert (Season 4, Episode 13, "Job Fair")

NEWSIES

"Wish I could, but I can't. Well, can, but won't. Should, maybe, but shorn't." - Michael Scott (Season 4, Episode 10, "Chair Model")

GREASE

"Life is short. Drive fast and leave a sexy corpse. That's one of my mottos." - Stanley Hudson (Season 8, Episode 15, "Tallahassee")

MARY POPPINS

"I DECLARE BANKRUPTCY!" - Michael Scott (Season 4, Episode 4, "Money")

BEAUTIFUL

"There's a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn't that kind of the point?" - Pam Beesley (Season 9, Episode 23, "Finale")

BE MORE CHILL

"Once every hour, someone is involved in an internet scam." - Pam Beesley (Season 5, Episode 13, "Stress Relief")

HAIRSPRAY

"You all took a life here today. You did. The life of the party." - Michael Scott (Season 5, Episode 25, "Cafe Disco")

CATS

"Dwight mercy-killed Angela's cat." - Pam Beesley (Season 4, Episode 3, "Launch Party")

SWEENEY TODD

"Guess what, I have flaws. What are they? Oh I don't know. I sing in the shower. Sometimes I spend too much time volunteering. Occasionally I'll hit somebody with my car. So sue me." - Michael Scott (Season 4, Episode 1, "Fun Run")

MAMMA MIA

"Mo' money, mo' problems." - Michael Scott (Season 4, Episode 6, "Branch Wars")

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

"Fool me once, strike one. Fool me twice, strike three." - Michael Scott (Season 3, Episode 12, "The Traveling Salesman")

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

"You guys, I'm, like, really smart now. You don't even know. You could ask me, Kelly what's the biggest company in the world? And I'd be like, 'blah blah blah, blah blah blah blah blah blah.' Giving you the exact right answer." - Kelly Kapoor (Season 7, Episode 1, "Nepotism")

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

"I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." - Michael Scott (Season 4, Episode 1, "Fun Run")

HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD

"The worst thing about prison was the... the dementors." - Michael Scott (Season 3, Episode 9, "The Convict")

HELLO, DOLLY!

"I've been working so hard that I forgot what it's like to be hardly working." - Michael Scott (Season 7, Episode 20, "Training Day")

BRIGHT STAR

"Shut up about the sun! SHUT UP ABOUT THE SUN!" - Gabe (Season 7 Finale, "Search Committee")

BE MORE CHILL (Again)

"Computers are about trying to murder you in a lake." - Michael Scott (Season 4, Episode 3, "Dunder Mifflin Infinity")

WAITRESS (Again)

"If I don't have some cake soon, I might die." - Stanley Hudson (Season 4, Episode 11, "Survivor Man")

THE PRODUCERS

"I'm not going to start Improv at level one. I don't think my credits are going to transfer!" - Michael Scott (Season 7, Episode 21, "Goodbye Michael")

COMPANY

"Webster's Dictionary defines 'wedding' as 'the fusing of two metals with a hot torch.' Well you know something? I think you guys are two medals. Gold medals." - Michael Scott (Season 3, Episode 16, "Phyllis' Wedding")

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

"Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me." - Michael Scott (Season 2, Episode 6, "The Fight")

SHREK

"Identity theft is not a joke, Jim! Millions of families suffer every year!" - Dwight Schrute (Season 3, Episode 20, "Product Recall")