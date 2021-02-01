BWW Blog: Celebrating Valentine's Day with the Best Broadway Couples

1. Elle Woods and Emmett Forrest from Legally Blonde: The Musical

Elle and Emmett are that couple you cheer on from the minute they begin to interact with each other. Elle is the fashionable and fun Harvard freshman while Emmett is the studious and serious upperclassman. They are exact opposites in every single way, but they fit together so perfectly. Elle helps Emmett break out of his shell and become the person she knows he can be and Emmett helps Elle realize what her true goals in life are. They come from such different walks of life that you would think they would hate each other from the second they met, but they are so interested in each other's opinions that they don't fight. One of the best things about this relationship is how Elle and Emmett see each other as equals. Everyone else at Harvard sees Elle simply as a dumb blonde who is chasing Warner, but Emmett sees her potential. He never talks down to her or makes her feel like she doesn't deserve to be there. It is one of the most healthy and positive relationships I've seen on stage.

2. Anastasia and Dimitri from Anastasia

She was a princess, he was a con-man, what more can I say? Anya and Dimitri were fated to be together and their journey to becoming a couple is heartwarming and beautiful. They meet, escape Russia together, travel to Paris, discover Anya is a princess, and then decide to spend their lives together. I will never forget my shock when I saw Anastasia for this first time and I realized that Anya and Dimitri loved each other enough to give up everything for each other. The whole show Anya says that she's searching for her family. It's all she wants and she's willing to illegally travel around Europe for it. So, why then, at the end of the show, did she give up the chance to live with her biological family? Because she realized Dimitri is her family now and she needs him. Tell me that did not make you feel all warm and cozy inside. Dimitri also realizes just how much Anya means to him when he sings about how he got the money he wanted, but he realizes that he is going to miss her more than he wants to have the money. It's just a wonderful story of two people who deserve true love.

3. Maria and Tony from West Side Story

Maria and Tony are an obvious choice for the best Broadway couple. They have one of the most classic love stories of all time. Everyone knows the melody of "Maria", arguably one of the best love songs written for Broadway. From their first meeting in the gym, everyone knows that Tony and Maria are going to have a great love story. They do have one of the darkest endings on this list, but the fact that Tony, who did not want anything to do with gangs, jumped right back into the mix for Maria means a lot. I'm not saying that their relationship doesn't have issues, it has a lot of them. But, the idea of two people falling in love so freely and passionately is something that warms your heart. I'm also not saying that West Side Story and its previous productions don't have issues either, because they do, but that's not what this article is about. Maria and Tony are the classic, young-and-in-love couple that just makes you want to smile and hug someone but then cry when you think about all the time they'll never have together.

4. Cathy and Jamie from The Last Five Years

Now, this is a totally controversial choice to put on the list of best Broadway couples, but I have my reasoning. Did Jamie cheat on Cathy? Yes. Were they good together? Not really. Did they tell an honest and humane love story? Absolutely. While their story didn't end the way anyone had hoped it would have, Cathy and Jamie have probably the most realistic love story on this list. They fell in love fast, loved hard, and then fell apart. It's the kind of relationship that could happen to anyone, anywhere. They are one of the best Broadway couples because they're so honest. They're not always honest with each other, but they're open to the audience and they speak their minds. Cathy and Jamie are both well-rounded humans with different thoughts, ideas, and goals. They don't have a happy ending, but that's what makes them different compared to the hordes of other couples singing on stage.