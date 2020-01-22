BWW Blog: 9 Resources to Help You Become an Informed Artist and Theater Maker

As a self-proclaimed nerd and likely (albeit undeclared) drama major in college, one of my favorite pastimes is keeping up with current events in the theater world. I aspire to work in the theater industry someday, and staying engaged and informed is an essential part of working towards that goal.

I've compiled a list of the 9 podcasts, publications, and media outlets (in no particular order) that inspire me and keep me feeling up to date. Whether you're a student planning to pursue a career in the arts or a superfan wanting to expand your knowledge of theater, I hope you'll check out these resources and enjoy them as much as I do!

1. The Hamilcast

As the title suggests, The Hamilcast is devoted to 2016 Tony winner H amilton. Host Gillian Pensavalle interviews a wide variety of people involved in the show, from swings, associate directors, and dressers to Lin Manuel Miranda himself. I've listened to a majority the 202 episodes and can confidently say they've served me well; in addition to learning many specific tidbits about Hamilton, I've gained a greater appreciation for the many jobs behind the scenes of any Broadway production.

2. The Ensemblist

The Ensemblist podcast is devoted to highlighting the artists who work in Broadway ensembles. Each 15-20 minute episode features interviews with ensemble members on a wide range of topics, including audition stories, touring, and dealing with injury. The content is thoughtful and informative and I love that it celebrates artists who often aren't in the spotlight. Additional articles and interviews are released on The Ensemblist blog , which I highly recommend exploring as well.

3. Actor Aesthetic Podcast

I suggest checking out Actor Aesthetic Podcast (and host Maggie Bera's blog of the same name) if you are seeking practical advice about entering show business as an actor. Recent episodes break down the pros and cons of joining Actors' Equity, strategies for navigating NYC auditions, and tips for calming audition nerves.

4. The Spark File with Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien

Listening to Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien's podcast The Spark File always gives me the urge to be expressive and make theater! The hosts share stories, art, and other inspiration from their personal "spark files" and interview the likes of Johnathan Groff and Gavin Creel on what and why they feel inspired to create. The show is energetic and quirky...it makes me happy.

5. Broadway World

I know I'm currently writing for Broadway World, but in all honesty, this is one of my most favorite sources for theater news. Posts and stories from the BWW Instagram account @officialbroadwayworld) and articles, videos, blog posts, and press releases from the website help give me a thorough overview on industry happenings.

6. Guys Who Like Musicals

One of the podcasts I started listening to most recently is Guys Who Like Musicals , hosted by working actors Dan Tracy and Joe Carroll. I love that the guys have a sense of humor and aren't afraid to get real with their interviewees; this podcast is inspiring and completely binge-worthy.

7. Awards Chatter Podcast

For the sake of variety, I occasionally listen to the podcast Awards Chatter , which is produced by The Hollywood Reporter. It focuses more on the television and film industry than many of my other favorite podcasts do. I love that the episodes are substantial, usually 45 to 60 minutes, and often feature celebrity actors.

8. The Theater, Movies, and Television Sections of The New York Times

The New York Times r eleases an impressive amount of well-written, in-depth content on current theater productions, TV shows, and films. I especially enjoy reading interviews and reviews of new work. I was able to get a free online subscription to The New York Times through my college library...if you're a student, I suggest checking if your school offers this, too!

9. Broadway.com's #LIVEatFIVE

Last, but not least: Broadway.com's #LIVEatFIVE show is released every weekday in both video and podcast form. Each episode includes five news highlights of the day plus a short interview.





