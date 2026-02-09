BUT I'M A SHOE Short Film to Screen at Winter Film Festival

But I’m a Shoe, a short film by filmmaker Chen Drachman, featuring Hamilton star Alexander Ferguson and Housso Semon (Suffs), will be featured as an "Animated Film Competition" title in the 2026 Winter Film Festival, taking place in New York City from February 18-22.

The movie features a cast led by Janet Varney, best known for her work in The Legend of Korra. It will screen across two festival programs, on Friday, February 20, 2:45–5:00 PM (Friday Matinee Animation), and Saturday, February 21, 2:35–4:55 PM (Midday Program 2 with Q&A) at the Union Square Regal Theater.

The Saturday Q&A features Drachman, editor Maayan Gutterman, and cast member Alexander Ferguson, who made his voiceover debut in the project. Following the screening, Ferguson will also be signing copies of his newly-released debut graphic novel, Civil Ants.

But I’m a Shoe tells "the story of a woman who wanted to fly comfortably, so she used a new service called 'Objectified Travel' just to be reminded that the grass isn’t always greener."

Drachman's other projects include the short film The Book of Ruth, starring Tony and Emmy-nominated Tovah Feldshuh, which screened at over 40 festivals worldwide. Her latest film, Blood and Sex Over Ambition, wrapped filming in late January in Texas. The film explores the complex relationship between Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin during the winter of 1888 in Provence, France.