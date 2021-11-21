BUNNIES IN SPACE Brings Collaboration of Two New York City Sketch Groups

Bunnies In Space is a collaboration show between 2 New York City Sketch groups: Astronomy Club, an all Black Sketch/Improv comedy group seen on UCB, Comedy Central and Netflix, and Vaudeville Hip Hop group Rebirth of Rabbit's Foot, seen on Peoples Improv Theater and the Rizzle app.

Bunnies in Space will bring you a blend of sketch comedy, music, and improv. The show touches upon Race, Gender pronouns, and comedy.

Jay, Ray, and Ted travel for the first Intergalactic Wedding on planet Mylamar, where First Mate Kyle is to wed Alien Princess Natia. What could possibly go wrong?

The show will be the first performance in the newly renovated PowerStation Black Box Theater owned by the Berklee School of Music.

The show will run 1 hour and 45 minutes with intermission, and will feature special guest Alex Asifo

December 4th 8pm, Live in person show, Doors open at 7pm for our local POP up vendors, artists and of course - the bar! After performance join the cast and crew for an after party. December 5th 8pm. Online live stream, A special performance for those who couldn't make it to the in person show.

This production was created by Jordon Waters with a cast including Waters, KC Wilson, Zenni Corbin, Candice Segerra, Austin Bowen, Stephanie Marrow, Alyssa Lundberg, Marcus "Zebra" Smith, Raymond Cordova, Jerah Milligan, and Monica Moses

Produced by Jordon Waters, produced & directed by Brandon Weber, Tech direction by Matthew Soares.



Set/Props- Amber Nicole Hodge, Stage Manger- Nicole Amaral, Make up- Brenda Garcia Jaramillo, Make up assistant- Timothy Muniz, Covid Safety Manger- Amber Sosa, Writers- Jordon Waters, Candice Segerra and Riley O'Rouke.

Poster by Anthony Pugh

Must be vaccinated and must wear masks at the in person performance

Click here to purchase TICKETS.