BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Wins ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus

Actors’ Equity Association has revealed that the chorus of the Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club will receive the 2025 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.



Presented by Equity’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs, the ACCA Award is the only industry accolade of its kind to honor the distinctive talents and contributions made by the original chorus members of a Broadway musical.



The eight individual recipients of the 2025 ACCA Award – all of whom were part of Buena Vista Social Club’s chorus on the musical’s March 19, 2025, Broadway opening night – are Angelica Maria Beliard, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Hector Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Carlos Sanchez Falú, Anthony Santos and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.



Voters for this award were Equity chorus councilors, members of the ACCA and previous recipients of Equity’s Legacy Robe, which is awarded to the member of the chorus in each show who has the most Broadway chorus credits. In reviewing each nominated chorus, voters considered the chorus requirements made by each production’s director, choreographer and musical director; the caliber of technical skill used to execute those requirements; and the unique contributions made by the entire chorus to the overall production.



The chorus members of Buena Vista Social Club will receive their award at this year’s Actors’ Equity Foundation Awards Ceremony on June 23 in New York City.



Previous recipients of the ACCA Award are the original chorus members of Legally Blonde (2007), In the Heights (2008), West Side Story (2009), Fela! (2010), The Scottsboro Boys (2011), Newsies (2012), Pippin (2013), Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (2014), An American in Paris (2015), Shuffle Along, Or The Making Of The Musical Sensation Of 1921 And All That Followed (2016), Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017), Once on This Island (2018), Hadestown (2019), New York, New York (2023) and The Heart of Rock and Roll (2024). In 2022, the ACCA issued two special awards, one to all the Broadway choruses working on the 2019–2020 season disrupted by the pandemic, and one for the choruses of the 2021–2022 season that brought Broadway back.

