BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Will Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB will released an Original Broadway Cast Recording digitally on June 6th. The CD will be available on July 25th, with vinyl release later in 2025. Produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, the album will be co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf, and Executive Produced by Allan Williams.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including BEST MUSICAL, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is making history on Broadway as the first musical featuring its entire score sung completely in Spanish, with the show’s story and scenes performed in English.

Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The original cast recording will feature the original Broadway cast as well as the Buena Vista Social Club Broadway band, which has been awarded a 2025 Special Tony Award: Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Renesito Avich (Tres), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), Román Diaz (Percussion), and Leonardo Reyna (Piano).

Track List

“El Carretero” “De Camino a la Vereda” “Veinte Años” “El Cumbanchero (Rehearsal)” “Veinte Años (1950)” “Qué Bueno Baila Usted” “Bruca Maniguá” “Murmullo” “Drume Negrita” “Candela” “El Cumbanchero (Tropicana)” “Dos Gardenias” “El Cuarto de Tula” “La Negra Tomasa” “Chan Chan” “Silencio” “Lágrimas Negras” “Bruca Maniguá” (reprise) “Silencio” (Instrumental) “Candela (Finale)”