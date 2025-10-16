BRONCO BILLY – THE MUSICAL To Release Live Original London Cast Recording October 24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers Gary Grossman, Bronco Billy Partners, and Yellow Sound Label have announced the upcoming release of Bronco Billy – The Musical (Live Original London Cast Recording), captured during its acclaimed 2024 run at London’s Charing Cross Theatre. The album will be available beginning October 24, 2025, with a special Apple pre-order launching October 16, which includes instant access to the featured single “Ride With Us.”

“We are beyond thrilled to share the heart and spirit of Bronco Billy with audiences everywhere through this live cast recording,” said Gary Grossman on behalf of the producing team. “This album captures the humor, heart, and high energy that made our London run so special. Whether you’ve seen the show or are hearing it for the first time, we hope this recording brings the wild, wonderful world of Bronco Billy to life wherever you are.”

“Yellow Sound Label is delighted to bring the rollicking score of Bronco Billy to theater fans everywhere,” added Michael Croiter, founder of Yellow Sound Label. “It’s an album full of joy, spirit, and first-class musicianship.”

About the Musical

Based on the 1980 Warner Bros. film written by Dennis Hackin and starring and directed by Clint Eastwood, Bronco Billy – The Musical features a book by Hackin, music and lyrics by Chip Rosenbloom and John Torres, and additional lyrics by Michele Brourman, with orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by David O.

The musical had its world premiere at Los Angeles’ Skylight Theatre in 2019, winning multiple Ovation Awards including Best Book/Original Musical and Best Music and Lyrics/Original Musical, before making its London debut in 2024 to critical acclaim. Plans are underway for a return London engagement and a future New York production.

Set in 1979, the show follows Bronco Billy McCoy, a sharpshooting dreamer struggling to keep his traveling Wild West show alive, and Antoinette Lily, a high-society heiress on the run from her conniving stepmother. When their worlds collide, chaos, comedy, and romance ensue in a feel-good musical about chasing dreams, finding family, and discovering freedom in the unlikeliest of places.

Cast and Creative Team

The live recording features the original London cast, led by Emily Benjamin (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as Antoinette Lily, Tarinn Callender (Come From Away, Paddington The Musical) as Bronco Billy McCoy, and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Odyssey, Paddington The Musical) as Constance Lily.

They are joined by Gemma Atkins (Mamma Mia!, Kinky Boots), Jonathan Bourne (The 39 Steps, Oklahoma!), Josh Butler (Why Am I So Single?), Alice Croft (The Commitments), Chris Jared (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe), Karen Mavundukure (Dreamgirls), Henry Maynard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Alexander McMorran (Billy Elliot The Musical), Aharon Rayner (Miss Saigon), Helen K Wint (Oklahoma!), and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Saving Grace), with Kalisha Amaris and David Muscat as swings.

The band includes Marcus Carter (Musical Director, Piano), Nick Anderson (Drums/Percussion), Kit Craig Lowden (Guitar), Nick Carter (Reeds), Lewis Dunsmore (Guitar/Keys), and Ayse Osman (Bass).

The London production was produced by Gary Grossman in association with Hartshorn-Hook Productions, directed by Hunter Bird, and featured associate producer Danny Hackin. The production was presented at Charing Cross Theatre (Steven M. Levy, Artistic & Managing Director). General management for the musical is provided by DR Theatrical Management.

Track Listing

Ride With Us Make ‘Em Stand Up Ollie the Owl I Miss You All That Money Tomorrow Starts Today It’s Gonna Be Great It’s Business Trust Me I’m a Cowboy Back to Me Look in the Mirror At the Disco Just a Dance We’ve Come So Far Dreamers When Everything Is Real Going Places Make ‘Em Stand Up (Reprise) Mama’s Done With Sweet I Miss You (Reprise) Mama’s Done With Sweet (Reprise) I’m Gonna Be Strong Showdown Ride With Us Finale Mega Mix Bows

The Bronco Billy – The Musical (Live Original London Cast Recording) will be available on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Deezer beginning October 24, 2025.

About the Creators

Dennis Hackin (Book) – Ovation Award winner, novelist, screenwriter, and founder of Tucson’s Invisible Theatre. Hackin wrote the original Bronco Billy screenplay as a tribute to his parents and co-produced the 1980 Clint Eastwood film for Warner Bros.

Chip Rosenbloom (Music & Lyrics) – Ovation Award winner, composer, filmmaker, and Tony-nominated producer (Radio Golf). His music has been recorded by Sheena Easton, Rita Coolidge, and others.

John Torres (Music & Lyrics) – Award-winning songwriter, performer, and original cast member of Bare: A Pop Opera. His work has appeared on MTV, ABC, and NBC.

Michele Brourman (Additional Lyrics) – Composer of Dangerous Beauty and The Belle of Tombstone, lyricist for 20 animated features including The Land Before Time series.

David O (Orchestrations, Arrangements, Musical Supervision) – Broadway and regional music director (Mr. Saturday Night), composer, and conductor known for his work with the LA Philharmonic and major U.S. theaters.

Gary Grossman (Producer) – Producing Artistic Director of Skylight Theatre Company, recognized by The New York Times as a leader in L.A. theater. Recipient of the Henry Ong Award and Stage Raw’s Career Achievement Award.

Yellow Sound Label – A multi-Emmy-winning, Grammy-nominated boutique label producing acclaimed original cast recordings and performer-driven albums.

For more information, visit www.broncobillymusical.com or www.yellowsoundlabel.com