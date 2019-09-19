BROADWAY'S FUTURE SONGBOOK SERIES Welcomes Sean McCabe and Jinhee Kim 

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow - begins its 2019-20 season on Monday, September 30th in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street.

Produced and Hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening spotlights the songs of Sean McCabe and Jinhee Kim. The concert will be directed by Mia Sommese. Show time is 6PM and ADMISSION IS FREE.

Sean and Jinhee have collaborated on a new musical Saint Sebastian which will be featured at the September 30th concert. Saint Sebastian is a coming of age comedy following 13-year-old Sebastian as he navigates the blessings and burdens of adolescence on his family's Christian Charity Retreat Farm over one Easter weekend. Between rehearsing for the Passion Play, avoiding his prying parents, and hiding a new friendship with one of the Charity Retreat Farm lodgers, Sebastian is finally forced to confront his faith and ultimately his identity.

Sean McCabe is a bookwriter, lyricist, and composer from Ottawa, Canada. Sean holds an MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (2018) as well as a Bachelor of Education and a Bachelor of Arts from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

Jinhee Kim is a composer, orchestrator and teaching artist from Seoul, South Korea. Jinhee holds an MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, an MM in Music Theory and Composition from NYU Steinhardt and a BM in Music Composition from Hanyang University in Seoul. Her musicals, Strawman, Marcelino and Hello, Scrooge have had productions in Australia and South Korea.

PERFORMERS: Students and Alumni of the esteemed NYU Tisch New Studio on Broadway: Oliver Prose, Tori Lynn, Javier Fox, Maya Thomas, Nicole Tsarouhas, Alia Cuadros-Contreras, Naima Alakham, Christian Regan and Stephen Mellen

MUSICIANS: Mark Evans, Jerry DeVore, Danny Ursetti, Sheng Lei





