BROADWAY WINE CLUB Launches, Featuring Virtual Tasting With Kate Rockwell and More

BROADWAY WINE CLUB is a new home-delivery wine subscription for theater lovers!

Founders Arvind Ethan David (lead producer of Jagged Little Pill) and Nathan Marcus Brown (luxury goods entrepreneur and Jagged Little Pill co-producer) have announced the launch of BROADWAY WINE CLUB (BWC), a new home-delivery wine subscription that supports Broadway artists and acclaimed boutique wineries, making first shipments this October with a special debut edition that includes the exclusive "Ghostlight" wine from Crocker & Starr.

The first program of its kind to blend a love of wine and theater, BWC offers members quarterly shipments of special exclusive vintages from prestigious, award-winning American wineries, each with a collectible bottle designed by a theater artist. Furthermore, club members will get access to invitation-only wine tasting events where they can interact with award-winning theater artists and winemakers - virtually, and in-person when health restrictions allow - and be treated to intimate performances by Broadway's brightest talents.

"Most high-end wineries are small business owners and artisans, very similar in many ways to Broadway artists: deeply passionate people, making a living doing what they love, making experiences and art - just in a bottle instead of on a stage," said Arvind. "Now because of Covid-19, wineries and theaters are under an existential threat. So, we came up with a plan - to work with the best winemakers in America, routing their wines that would normally be going to French Laundry or Per Se or other Michelin-starred restaurants to Broadway lovers across the country. All the while, telling their story with a little theatrical panache through intimate virtual events featuring Broadway stars - giving all these artists and artisans an outlet and income, and giving audiences something they need during this time."

The club's launch marks the release of an exclusive wine from Crocker & Starr, called "Ghostlight". A premier 2013 Cabernet Syrah blend, featuring a special custom label by veteran Broadway art designer Drew Hodges (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), "Ghostlight" serves as an important reminder to theater lovers everywhere that this is only a pause for live arts, and 'the light is still on' at every Broadway theater - as Arvind Ethan David emphasizes, "the Ghostlight on the label is a special one for me: it's the one currently burning on the stage of the Broadhurst Theatre, home of Jagged Little Pill. I want us all to drink a toast to the ghostlights burning, and to remember that when this wine is all drunk, the show will go on."

Following "Ghostlight," every shipment will include a special collectible bottle of premier wine designed by a Broadway luminary, grouped with customer favorites from the club's select roster of partner wineries whom have earned coveted spots on Wine Spectator's Top 100 lists, and are consistently awarded ratings over 90 points from Wine Enthusiast, Robert Parker, and other esteemed critics. Those wineries are: Crocker & Starr (Napa Valley, CA), Meadowcroft Wines (Sonoma, CA), Evening Land Vineyards (Willamette Valley, OR), Arnot-Roberts (Healdsburg, CA), Mark Ryan Winery (Woodinville, WA), and Lawrelin Wine Cellars (Columbia Valley, WA).

A notable added component for theater lovers, especially in a time when tickets to live performances aren't available, is that Audience Rewards members can redeem ShowPoints to attend the first Broadway Wine Club event, a virtual tasting with Broadway star and certified sommelier Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On, Rock of Ages), Plus, their loyal theatergoing members get early access to join the club. Audience Rewards joins the Broadway Wine Club founding team of veteran theatermakers and winemakers, which includes: Broadway marketer Vic Cairl (Jagged Little Pill, A Christmas Carol), Broadway Producer Tamar Climan (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill), ad agency SpotCo (Hadestown, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice), and publicity team Vivacity Media Group (Rock of Ages, On Your Feet!, Little Shop of Horrors). Wine industry experts on the founding team include Operations Director Scott Kay (Owner of LA restaurant Wood & Vine, Spin the Bottle Wine Studio and Watchtower Vineyard) and Senior Marketing Advisor Pete Harrison (formerly head of Marketing for Global Wine).

In the midst of navigating the challenges of an unprecedented Broadway suspension due to COVID-19 - which will now stretch to over 9 months, until 2021- the Broadway Wine Club team recognized that similar trials were being faced by winemakers during this crisis. Over the past several months, there have been admirable nationwide efforts encouraging people to buy produce from small and local farms who usually depend on restaurant contracts to stay afloat (Eater), but less of a spotlight has been given to winemakers who are facing the same challenges. With nationwide restaurant, bar and retail closures - not to mention the pause in tourism causing a drop in winery & tasting room visitors - vineyards across the country are seeing detrimental losses this year, and many remain closed to visitors due to restrictions on indoor service. The Wine Institute says California's wine industry will likely lose more than $4 billion this year because of the pandemic, and a new study by Sonoma State University projects a loss of more than 40,000 wine-related jobs in the state of California alone (NPR). Similarly, the Broadway Theater industry - which employs over 96,000 people on stage and behind-the-scenes - has been suspended since mid-March, leaving thousands out of work and a substantial hit to the city's economy. Broadway contributes over $14.9 billion dollars to the economic impact of New York City on an annual basis - more than all ten of the city's professional sports teams combined - $1.8 billion of that coming from ticket sales alone (Variety). An art form built completely on the power of live connection between artist and audience, performers and theater lovers have had to explore creative new ways to connect with their community online.

"With the launch of Broadway Wine Club, we strive to reconnect communities with messages of optimism, strength, and the will to thrive during uncertain times - while also rising to the moment to offer a safe option during this health crisis, for wine lovers to enjoy some of the best vintages from boutique wineries," said co-founder Nathan Marcus Brown. "For the wineries, we're providing a new customer base in a time when many restaurants and tasting rooms are closed. For theater audiences who are missing the opportunity to connect with their favorite artists, we're offering unique ways to connect virtually with Broadway stars over a glass of wine, taste and discuss great wine together and share stories and anecdotes about the theater experiences we all love and miss."

Memberships start at $200/quarter, and customers can choose shipments of 3, 6, or 12 bottles per quarter. Cancellations can be made at no extra charge up to 30 days prior to each quarterly shipment. More information at www.broadwaywineclub.com.

