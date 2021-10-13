BROADWAY VACATION Musical Gets Developmental Reading Starring Hunter Foster, Kerry Butler, and More

This past weekend saw a reading of Broadway Vacation, a new musical based on the Vacation film franchise.

The reading featured cast members Hunter Foster, Kerry Butler, Ben Wang, Daniela Rodrigo, Alan H. Green, and Andy Grotelueschen, in roles inspired by the films.

The musical is written by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, directed and choreographed by Donna Feore, and produced by Ken Davenport by special arrangement with Warner Bros.

No further production details are known at this time.

National Lampoon's Vacation film series is a comedy film series initially based on John Hughes' short story "Vacation '58" that was originally published by National Lampoon magazine. The series portrays the misadventures of the Griswold family, whose attempts to enjoy vacations and holidays are plagued with continual disasters and strangely embarrassing predicaments.

The five main films in the series include National Lampoon's Vacation, National Lampoon's European Vacation, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Vegas Vacation, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2, and the 2015 spin-off which was simply titled, Vacation.